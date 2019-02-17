Yates county deputies had one suspect locked up Sunday for a confrontation allegedly involving a machete.

Yates county deputies had one suspect locked up Sunday for a confrontation allegedly involving a machete. According to Yates County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, emergency responders were called to a scene on Oakwood Estates in Dundee where a man was reported to be barricaded with a machete. That was where deputies encountered 19-year-old Jeremiah Fogarty.

Fogarty was arrested and charged with second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Fogarty was taken to the Yates County Jail pending his arraignment. He was due to appear in Starkey town court at a later date.