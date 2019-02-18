Investigators say the man used the social media app Kik Messenger to engage in sexual conversations with who he thought was a young girl named Hannah who lived in Avon but was actually an undercover state police investigator.

A California man is accused of traveling to Rochester in an attempt to rape a 12-year-old girl.

Federal prosecutors arrested 44-year-old Gabriel Murillo following an investigation that started last April.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators say Murillo used the social media app Kik Messenger to engage in sexual conversations with who he thought was a young girl named Hannah who lived in Avon but was actually an undercover state police investigator.

The complaint states Murillo flew from Los Angeles to Rochester on Feb. 16 and was taken into custody at the airport.

Murillo is charged with sexual abuse in the first degree. He's due in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday at 3 p.m.