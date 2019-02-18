The Red Tail Healing Center, 118 Main St., Bloomfield, will hold a grand opening from 1 to 5 p.m. March 23.

The center practices holistic health care and wellness to help patients release what no longer serves their best interest, and integrate love and light into the mental, physical, emotional and spiritual body.

Owners John Sarazyn and Brooke White offer energy healing sessions, as well as events and classes focused on healing and wellness.

Call 585-754-6580, email redtailhealingcenter@gmail.com or visit redtailhealingcenter.com for information.