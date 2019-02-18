Multiple crews responded to a housefire in Williamson on Monday. Crews from multiple fire departments have been at the three-family house along Ridge Road for several hours now.

Witnesses say the fire started around 9:30 a.m. Most of the flames and smoke were coming from the back of the building and smoke continued to come from what appeared to be the roof of the building.

Everyone made it out of the building safely, but News10NBC spoke with a mother and daughter who say they barely made it out of their first-floor home.

"I heard the lady say, 'get out, get out,' and I just heard everyone running down the stairs and screaming, and the babies," Tziya Rossier said. "The next thing I knew, I could smell the carbon dioxide coming into my room and that's when I jumped up and went into my mom's room. I told her that I can hear them yelling and that I can smell it, and that we needed to get out."

