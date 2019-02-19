The Rochester Music Hall of Fame, 25 Gibbs St., will continue its “Books Backstage” series at 7:30 p.m. on March 1 with inductee John Beck, a composer and professor emeritus of percussion at the Eastman School of Music.

Beck will discuss his book, “Percussion Matters: Life at the Eastman School of Music.” The talk will be moderated by Bill Cahn, an original member of Nexus and one of Beck’s former students. Cahn will join Beck in a live performance after the talk.

Admission is $5. Reservations are requested. Visit rochestermusic.org for information.

Three talks remain in the series: Peter Connors with “Growing Up Dead,” Rick Falkowski with “The History of Buffalo Music” and David Yaffe with “Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell.”