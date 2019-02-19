The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced the winners of the online photo contest highlighting the best of New York’s great outdoors.

More than 5,200 photos were submitted and nearly 18,000 votes cast in the competition that captured the best of the state’s parks, forests, trails, campgrounds, nature centers, historic sites and other favorite destinations.

The online contest was conducted Aug. 29 through Nov. 30 in partnership with ReserveAmerica.com powered by Aspira, the state’s camping reservation system. A grand prize winner was selected along with five entry categories. Finalists were determined by top vote-getters on social media and through a selection committee. Additionally, one photo won the People’s Choice prize for receiving the most online votes across all categories.

The awardees are:

Grand Prize Winner — Jerome Davis, of Penfield.

Point of Interest Category Winner — Brandon Sprung, of Rochester.

Each category winner receives a $100 New York State camping gift card and a one-year Empire Pass. The Grand Prize winner receives a $300 New York State Camping Gift Card, an Empire Pass and a Nikon DSLR camera complete with multiple lenses and premium accessories for a total package value of $1,030.

“Congratulations to the seven winners who captured the magic of New York’s great outdoors and inspire us with their engaging imagery. We are grateful to all of the contest participants for showcasing and sharing the Empire State’s exceptional beauty, natural wonders and beloved destinations,” said acting State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid.

“New York has some of the most beautiful landscapes, exciting adventures, and inspiring destinations. The entries in this year’s photo contest document all these wonders and show New Yorkers and visitors alike just what our great state has to offer. Thank you to the winners and everyone who submitted and shared these amazing photos,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos.

“We are proud to have been a sponsor, and to have powered the online submission and operations process of photos that captured so many beautiful moments,” said Mark Trivette, CEO at Aspira. “The photos and associated stories are inspirational, reflecting the unique and diverse public landscapes and activities, the connections between people and amazing outdoor experiences that New York State Parks can offer.”

The winning images will be featured in the 2019 New York State Camping Guide and together with other entries will be used in statewide promotions on social media, websites and in print publications, and highlighted through seasonal marketing campaigns. Highlights of the remaining entries included of submissions featuring sunsets, scenic vistas, campfires, landscapes, waterways, families, beach fun, four-season beauty and four-legged friends. The contest-winning photos are featured in an online gallery at reserveamerica.com with information about each image and photographer.