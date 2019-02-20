AXOM Gallery, 176 Anderson Ave., Rochester, will host an opening reception for “Heart Doesn’t Know Rules: Paintings by Lin Price” from 6 to 9 p.m. on March 1.

The Ithaca artist’s paintings are loosely constructed semi-narratives that tap the subconscious and open a window to the complexities of the human condition, against backdrops of abstract landscapes that hint toward the recognizable.

These works represent fleeting moments of contemplation that Price hopes viewers can identify with — the experience of reconciling worldly states of being with desires of the soul.

“Themes that arise in my paintings are the experiences of desire, regret and joy,” she said. “Through imagination, playful creation of abstracted spaces and color composition, I attempt to show an inner world that is mysterious and noble, as dreams and life often are.”

The exhibit will run from March 1 to April 23. AXOM Gallery and Exhibition Space for Contemporary Visual Arts is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and by appointment.