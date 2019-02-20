Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES instructor Julie Harrington received the 2019 New York State Educator of Excellence Award.

Harrington, more commonly known as Chef, teaches the culinary arts program at the Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center in Stanley. She was selected for her passion, commitment and creativity.

“I am truly excited and blown away,” she said.

Harrington will represent the state at the national competition in Washington, D.C. There, she will be honored for her state Educator of Excellence Award.

Harrington started in the food service industry at the age of 16 and worked in a number of different capacities over the years. She said culinary arts is more than cooking in a kitchen, and noted that customer service and networking are integral parts of the field she strives to teach to her students every day.

The national competition in May will feature special programming, a formal reception honoring all state educators of excellence and end with the awards dinner. One national winner in each submission category will be announced at the dinner. Categories include classroom expertise, industry connection, best practice/knowledge sharing and the James H. Maynard Teacher of the Year Award.

The culinary arts program is offered through Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES at the Finger Lakes and Wayne technical and career centers. Call 315-332-7400 or visit wflboces.org for information.