Churchville

Gina Carpino, of Churchville, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list with honors at The College at Brockport. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.7-3.99 GPA.

Greece

Victoria Reiter, of Greece, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Reiter earned a 4.0 GPA. She is studying at Qingdao University in China for the spring semester.

Jazmine Saunders, of Greece, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester.

North Chili

Jocelyn Hernandez, of North Chili, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Georgia State University. To be eligible, students must complete at least nine semester hours and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Rochester

Sarah Bready and Makayla Friery, of Rochester, recently received scholarships to attend Alfred State. Bready was awarded a $77,760 Excellence in Education Scholarship to study architectural technology. Friery earned a $9,840 All-American Scholarship to study interior design. Both are slated to graduate from Gates Chili High School in 2019.

Barbara Leydecker, of Rochester, graduated in December 2018 with a master’s degree from Georgia State University in Atlanta.

Spencerport

Jazmin Phommavanh, of Spencerport, recently received a $38,880 Excellence in Education Scholarship to study at Alfred State. Phommavanh is slated to graduate from Spencerport High School in 2019.