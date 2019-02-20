Hilton resident joins Dixon Schwabl

Amanda Satterwhite, of Hilton, recently joined Dixon Schwabl, a marketing communications firm in Victor, as digital project manager.

Satterwhite will manage online projects to confirm they are in budget and on time. She will plan, delegate, track, review and measure results to ensure they are aligned with and contributing to business goals for clients.

She has nearly 10 years of experience in marketing, and spent time verticals including technology, beverage, agriculture, nonprofit and financial. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Canisius College.

Wheatland-Chili students selected for All-County Ensemble

The Monroe County School Music Association holds three solo festivals in January for elementary, junior high and high schools to select students for the All-County Ensemble.

Students perform a solo on their instrument for an adjudicator. The piece of music is rated in difficulty on a six-point scale, with six being the most difficult. The adjudicator rates the performances on a 28-point scale for levels I-IV, and a 100-point scale for levels V-VI.

The selection committee picks the number of students on each instrument needed to form a band and an orchestra.

Wheatland-Chili freshman Nathaniel Fals was accepted into the All-County High School Band. Eighth-grader Lauren Nelson was accepted into the Junior High All-County Band; seventh-grader Bridgette Lange was accepted into the Junior High All-County Orchestra. Sixth-grader Sienna Mekker was accepted into the Elementary All-County Band.

Hilton resident named Bonadio Group partner

The Bonadio Group recently welcomed Jennifer Wood, of Hilton, as partner in its Rochester office.

Wood will drive change and efficiencies for clients as the firm takes an approach to the Dynamic Audit Solutions initiative. She will use her experience applying new technologies to various industries and training others on tools to help implement different technical and audit methodology systems.

DAS offers a flexible and scalable cloud-based platform that uses the power of automation, artificial intelligence, data analytics and updated methodologies to transform auditing.

Wood graduated from St. John Fisher College with a Bachelor of Science in accounting.

Brockport resident interning at local accounting firm

Eric Mrozek, of Brockport, recently joined Mengel Metzger Barr & Co. as a tax intern.

Mrozek most recently was the store manager of Caraglio’s Pizza, as well as the accounting and finance intern for Caraglio Management Group.

He is set to graduate in December with a bachelor’s in accounting from The College at Brockport.