Capt. Brian Gebo and his team at the Ridge Road Fire District recently won Legacy at Maiden Park’s second annual chili cook-off.

The firefighters won in two categories: people’s choice and judge’s choice.

Deputy Sheriff Todd Thurston from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was on-hand to secure the ballot box. Mary Chao was the celebrity judge.

Finishing in second place was Tom Tobin, followed by Alvin Davis with his Caribbean chili. Business office manager Margaret Vercruysse’s no-bean chili was a tie for judge’s choice.

Proceeds from the event go to Watermark for Kids, a nonprofit organization committed to empowering kids to thrive. Through Watermark for Kids, young people are encouraged to build character, strengthen their leadership skills, and express their creativity, compassion and spirit.

Kids submit applications, and Watermark for Kids provides the financial support to bring as many of these visions to reality as possible.