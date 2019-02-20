The Rochester City Ballet is inviting millennials who could or should go to the ballet, but don’t, to participate in an experiment started by the California Symphony to increase ticket sales.

BalletROC participants will attend two performances and report back on their experience. Participation costs $5, and requires attending “Dangerous Liaisons,” spending time on the website like a regular patron, joining the email and mailing list for the season, and participating in a pizza and beer group to discuss notes in June.

Interested participants need to email info@rochestercityballet.org by March 9. Each email should include how the applicant heard about BalletROC, confirm they can meet the requirements and state why they want to participate.