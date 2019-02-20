JoAnne Iovoli applies the principles of green chemistry in her Advanced Placement biology, chemistry, plant science and landscaping classes. She goes green because it reduces the use of chemicals used and chemical waste generated, teaches each student a safe sustainable way to learn a lesson, is safer for all, and prevents pollution and exposure to toxins.

“How we handle chemicals and how we expose chemistry students during a lab must be safe,” Iovoli said. “It must also be safe for me as the teacher so the classroom continues to be a safe engaging learning environment for all.”

Iovoli trained with Beyond Benign to learn how to incorporate green chemistry into her lessons and labs, which are aligned to the state and national standards for science education.

During a recent chemistry lab on types of reactions, chemistry students applied the principles of green chemistry to conduct experiments on green versus non-green. The students identified and made formulas for products in a reaction, balanced the reactions, classified the type of chemical reactions that occurred, and determined how the reactions compared to the 12 green chemistry principles.

As the chemical hygiene officer for the Wheatland-Chili Central School District, Iovoli is responsible for the safe handling, recycling and disposal of chemicals used in her high school chemistry class. She ensures the safe storage of all chemicals in the science department, maintains current material safety data sheet reference binders, conducts yearly chemical inventory, and facilitates safe removal of outdated, potentially hazardous materials.

Iovoli holds a Bachelor of Science in biology with a minor in chemistry from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, a master’s degree in education from The College at Brockport, and teaching certifications in 7-12 general science, chemistry and biology.