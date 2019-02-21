Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Alexandra Brockhuizen, of Macedon, was one of 10 students to represent Elmira College at a recent American Mock Trial Association regional competition in State College, Pennsylvania.

Isabelle Collier, of Williamson, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Geneva College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must pass at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA.

Hannah Cook, of Lyons; Thomas Ledbetter, of Newark; Cole Durham, of North Rose; Jordan Hurlbut, Luke Nau and Tallis Polashenski, of Palmyra; Alyssa Williams, of Sodus; Brandon Courteau, Katelyn Gibson, Garrett Hoteling and Mary Panepento, of Walworth; Matthew Sperr, of Williamson; and Luke Gerstner, of Wolcott, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University of Rochester.