Constellation Brands Inc. in Victor recently promoted Karena Breslin to senior vice president of digital and media.

Breslin will provide leadership and strategic direction to the media, e-commerce, digital marketing and marketing technology teams. She will serve as a member of the company’s marketing leadership team.

She joined Constellation in 2010 as director of digital marketing for wine and spirits, and was promoted to VP of digital marketing in 2013. Her responsibilities expanded to include beer and e-commerce in 2018.

Breslin graduated from the Constellation Brands executive development program, a partnership with Harvard Business School that provides development to senior leaders.