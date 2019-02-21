Image City Photography Gallery, 722 University Ave., Rochester, will host an opening reception for “Peter’s Picks 2017: A Retrospective” from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

The exhibit features more than 35 artists whose photographs were selected for recognition by Peter Marr and gallery partners during shows in 2017. The display will include visiting artist Edgar Ballestas, Gary and Myrna Paige with “Madagascar: A World Apart,” artists-in-residence, and gallery partners.

Image City is collaborating with Writers & Books for its 2019 Rochester Reads program with photographs that coincide with “American War” by Omar El Akkad.

The exhibit will be on display through March 17. Image City will participate in First Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. on March 1. Admission is free and the gallery is handicapped-accessible.

Visit bit.ly/2N300NO for information.