The following programs will be offered at the Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave. For more information or to register, visit irondequoitlibrary.org or call (585) 336-6060.

Adult programs

Classic Book Discussion — “The Naked and the Dead” by Norman Mailer: 3 p.m. on Feb. 28. Books are available for a month-long checkout. No registration required.

IPL Genealogy Group: 7 p.m. on Feb. 27. Eric Vaughin will discuss genealogy research using newspaper records. Registration is required.

Intro to American Sign Language (ASL) presented by Paula Wollenhaupt: 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 and March 5. In this two-session program, a deaf volunteer offers individuals a language foundation in ASL. Registration is required.