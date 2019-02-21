The following programs will be offered at the Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave. For more information or to register, visit irondequoitlibrary.org or call (585) 336-6060.
Adult programs
Classic Book Discussion — “The Naked and the Dead” by Norman Mailer: 3 p.m. on Feb. 28. Books are available for a month-long checkout. No registration required.
IPL Genealogy Group: 7 p.m. on Feb. 27. Eric Vaughin will discuss genealogy research using newspaper records. Registration is required.
Intro to American Sign Language (ASL) presented by Paula Wollenhaupt: 7 p.m. on Feb. 26 and March 5. In this two-session program, a deaf volunteer offers individuals a language foundation in ASL. Registration is required.
