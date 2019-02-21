Chili Public Library, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester, will host the following programs.

Family Movie: 10 a.m. Feb. 21. For all ages and families. Attendees can watch a movie and eat popcorn. Contact the library for the movie title.

Science Club: 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21. For all ages and families. The group will explore all things science.

Teens Who Brunch: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 23. For ages 13-18. The group tries a new brunch food each month. Registration required.

“Nightmare in Rochester — The Double Initial Murders”: 2 p.m. Feb. 23, Chili Town Hall, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester. Rochester native and true crime author Michael Benson will discuss his book that details the unsolved 1971-73 murders of Carmen Colon, Wanda Walkowicz and Michelle Maenza. Q&A to follow. Registration required.

Toddler Time: 10 a.m. Feb. 25. For ages 2-3 with an adult. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and a craft.

Monday Minecraft Madness: 6 p.m. Feb. 25. For all ages. Participants should bring a tablet and their Minecraft knowledge. Some computers will be available.

Preschool Pals: 10 a.m. Feb. 26. For ages 4-5 with an adult. The program includes stories, songs and a craft.

Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 26. For ages 24 months and younger with an adult.

Friends of the Chili Public Library: 6 p.m. Feb. 26. Open to the public.

Teen Friends: 6 p.m. Feb. 26. For ages 13-21. Teens can participate in discussions, earn volunteer hours and eat snacks.

Teens Together: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. For ages 13-18. This group provides a safe place for teens to hang out, support each other, discuss issues related to sexual orientation and gender identity and expression, and work to end homophobia and transphobia.

Code Lab: 6 p.m. Feb. 27. For ages 10-14. Attendees will discover their skills in coding learning programs in Scratch and Python. Registration required.

So Much Stuff — How to Organize, Prioritize and Declutter in the New Year: 7 p.m. Feb. 27. Joani Hardy will offer insight into why and how people collect, while offering simply, easy strategies for facing the challenge of decluttering. Registration required.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. Feb. 28. For all ages.

Makerspace Open Hours: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28. For all ages. Attendees can explore what the library’s “Make a Story” makerspace has to offer.

Upcoming

American Girl Club: 4 p.m. March 4. For ages 5-12. The program about the American Girls will include a book discussion and crafts. Books available by the Checkout Desk.

Garden Layout: 7 p.m. March 6. Sponsored by the Lions Club of Chili. Master Gardeners from the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Monroe County will discuss how to make gardens look their best. Registration required.

Call (585) 889-2200 or visit chililibrary.org for information.

Gates Public Library, 902 Elmgrove Road, Rochester, will host the following programs.

Meet a Police Dog: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21. For all ages. Gates Police Officer Matt Miller and K-9 Sonny will discuss what they do after a short story time. Registration required.

First Aid for Teens with EPIC Trainings: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 22. For ages 7-12. The course will cover the skills and techniques necessary to respond to various first aid and common medical emergencies. Registration required.

Mama’s Meatballs: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Chef Jeffory McLean will discuss the origins of meatballs and share his favorite recipe.

Writing to Heal — What’s the Story?: 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 23. Participants will learn writing exercises and skills to know themselves better and restore physical and emotional health. The workshop will cover decades of research on how telling stories a certain way can produce positive changes in the body, restore emotional well-being and clear the mind. Registration required.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m. Feb. 25. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Feb. 25. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Creative Writing: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25. This group provides an opportunity for beginning and experienced writers to share their work and receive feedback and suggestions from fellow writers.

Story Time with Hannah: 10:15 to 11 a.m. Feb. 26. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. The program includes stories, songs, circle games, a snack, fingerplays and toys.

Baby Sing, Sign and Play: 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. Feb. 27. For ages 6-24 months with a caregiver. The program uses music, books and activities to help tots and adults learn simple ASL signs for pre-verbal communication.

How to Deal with a Lifetime of Sentimental Clutter: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27. Diane Zielinski will present ideas on how to determine what sentimental items are worth keeping, what items to let go and how to do it. The adult program’s focus will be on family memorabilia, letters and photos. Registration required.

Read With a Furry Friend: 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28. For all ages. Stop in and read a book with Kat the therapy dog. She and Ms. Joanna will be in the children’s area.

Celebrate Seuss: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday with stories, crafts and fun. Registration requested.

#ReadWomen Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28. This book club exclusively reads female authors. This month’s book is “The Widows of Malabar Hill” by Sujata Massey. Registration requested.

Call (585) 247-6446 or visit gateslibrary.org for information.