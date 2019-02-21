Patrick Rutherford, of Farmington, a propane truck driver with Superior Plus Propane in Newark, recently received the state Senate Liberty Medal and a resolution from state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54th District.

The medal goes to those who earned special commendation for exceptional, heroic or humanitarian acts on behalf of their fellow New Yorkers. It is the highest honor the state Senate can bestow on an individual.

In November 2017, Rutherford was filling tanks behind a residence in the town of Manchester while his truck was parked in the front. A woman traveling on the road struck the truck from behind, causing her vehicle to catch on fire.

Rutherford heard the crash happen and ran to the car. He pulled the woman out and across the street before the car exploded, saving her life.

“Mr. Rutherford maintained his composure, and demonstrated his true character and genuine compassion for the well-being of others through his brave actions,” Helming said. “He is truly a hero who shows great courage and diligence, not just in this moment but throughout his life. Mr. Rutherford is the kind of hero who goes quietly about his business every day in our community, giving plenty to those around him but never expecting anything in return.

“When someone demonstrates the true meaning of being a hero — as Mr. Rutherford did that day — they deserve commendation for their actions. That is why I consider it a privilege to honor Mr. Rutherford for his courageous and meritorious actions, and present him with the Liberty Medal. Thank you to Mr. Robert Green and the employees of Superior Plus Propane for joining us to recognize Mr. Rutherford.”