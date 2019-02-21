Peter Ingalsbe, supervisor of the town of Farmington, recently spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Farmington-Victor during one of its regular meetings.

Ingalsbe detailed the planned growth occurring in the town, one of many in New York experiencing significant growth in population.

He provided updates on projects currently under construction, including Hathaway Corners, Auburn Meadows, the Auburn Trail and Auburn Junction. He also presented snapshots of future projects currently in the review, approval or funding pipelines within the town of Farmington, including Beaver Creek Park, the Delaware River Solar Farm, Microtel and Hickory Rise.

Ingalsbe gave a bigger picture view of Ontario County through his work on the board of supervisors, where he serves on the public works and ways and means committees.

He serves as a bridge between Ontario County and the town with the Farmington Solid Waste Reduction Committee, which implemented projects through funding from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Ontario County to implement the solid waste management plan. This includes a townwide composting program, a tire recycling day and the construction of the town's first swap shop, all in an effort to divert waste from the Ontario County landfill.