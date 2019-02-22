William Miles, U.S. waterways principal at Bergmann in Rochester, recently was elected to the Inland Waterways International Council.

Miles will act as a liaison between IWI and the World Association for Waterborne Transport Infrastructure (PIANC). IWI supports the conservation, use, development and proper management of inland waterways worldwide, while PIANC provides guidance and technical advice on issues pertaining to waterborne transport infrastructure.

Miles joined IWI after attending his first World Canals Conference in 2000. His selection was based, in part, on his almost 30-year tenure at Bergmann. Most recently, he managed the additions of tie-up wall replacements and hands-free mooring for the Welland Canal Locks in Ontario, Canada; the Emsworth Dam rehabilitation in Pennsylvania; the Chickamauga lock replacement in Tennessee; and the Lockport Flight of Five restorations in New York.

“As an industry leader in the design of inland waterways, we feel that Bergmann employees have a responsibility to serve as active members of prominent international professional organizations such as IWI and PIANC, so our professionals can proactively support the industry and share best practices worldwide,” said Dave Thurnherr, vice president of northeast infrastructure at Bergmann. “We salute Bill for his appointment to this important position and look forward to seeing the positive global impact he will make on waterways infrastructure.”