CANANDAIGUA — A Canandaigua man is facing a felony drug charge after he was accused of selling crack cocaine.

Mark A. Johnson, 61, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, according to Canandaigua police.

Johnson’s arrest is the result of an investigation by the Canandaigua City Police Department, with assistance from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson was arraigned at the Ontario County Jail and will appear in Canandaigua City Court at a later date.