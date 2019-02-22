Ontario County amateur cooks will compete in the second annual Comfort Food Cook-off on March 3 to support homeless children and their families.

The event will run from 3 to 5 p.m. at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 70 Clark St., Geneva; St. John’s Episcopal Church, 183 N. Main St., Canandaigua; and Clifton Springs United Methodist Church, 1 E. Main St.

Each $10 donation will provide 10 tickets for voting. Winners at each location will receive a “basket of spring” featuring various culinary items. The event is sponsored by Family Promise of Ontario County.