With my father, Bill Turner, the light of his life in the automobile business for 43 years, that everyone who knew him will feel the glow the rest of our lives.

We knew that his legend has left a heartprint in our lives. Dad has been gone six years today.

We all gained insight from him, whether it be his family or friends just watching him balance fear and pain with both optimism and courage for 4 1/2 years as he was battling a rare blood lymphoma. He always walked through every storm still a shining example of the work ethic it took to continue to provide for his family, spending time with his friends, and supporting the employees of our family business and our customers.

Corvettes and specialty cars were the essence of his existence.

A tribute to a legend in his time about life which he told me was our greatest gift, and that life isn’t a dress rehearsal.

Tom Turner

Victor