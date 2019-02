Abilene Bar & Lounge, 153 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester: Friday — Soul Passenger, and Nobody's Marigold, 5:30 p.m., Buffalo Rose, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday — The Surfrajettes, with The Shine, 9:30 p.m.

Anthology, 336 East Ave., Rochester: Saturday — The Saplings, with Orquesta Antonetti, Cammy Enaharo and Dessert, 9 p.m.

B-Side, 5 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Friday — Boy Jr., 5-7 p.m., Vinyl Orange Ottoman, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Chris Bethmann (supper show), 5-7 p.m., East End Drifters, 8-11 p.m.

Barry's Old School Irish, West Main Street, Webster: Saturday — Webster Folk Sing/Jam, noon to 2 p.m.

Bop Shop, 1460 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Saturday — Mostly Other People Do the Killing, 8-10 p.m.; Sunday — The Ethnic Heritage Ensemble, 8-11 p.m.

Bottomless Brewing, 3543 East Lake Road, Geneva: Friday — Naked Wood, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Nate Gross, 6-8 p.m.

Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, 6461 Route 64, Naples: Saturday — Open Mic with Jack Jones, 6-9 p.m.

Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Ave., Rochester: Friday — FUZZROD (record release), with Snack Shack and The BOBS, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Emo Night Rochester featuring Cut Me Up Genny and Nostalgic Stereo, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Between Hope & Fear, Actor/Observer, 9 p.m.

Club 86, 86 Avenue E, Geneva: Friday — Steve Grills, 7-10 p.m.

Cottage Hotel, 1390 Pittsford Mendon Road: Friday — Old World Warblers, 8-11 p.m.; Saturday — Rugburn, 9 p.m. to midnight.

Del Lago, 1133 Route 414, Tyre: Friday — Grit & Grace Duo (in Vine), 9:30 p.m.; Saturday — Showtime, 8 p.m., Just Joe (in Vine), 9:30 p.m. (Friday's Air Supply concert is sold out.)

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, 99 Court St., Rochester: Friday — Joe Beard, 10 p.m.; Saturday — The Taint, 10 p.m.

Firehouse Saloon, 814 S. Clinton Ave., Rochester: Friday — My Vegan Uncle, with Cottage Street, 9:30 p.m.; Saturday — Army of Bass presents Dubwars Revenge of the Synth, 8:55 p.m.

Flaherty's Three Flags Inn, 60 W. Main St., Honeoye Falls: Saturday — Dirty Bourbon Blues Band, time TBA.

Flour City Station, 170 East Ave., Rochester:Friday — Something Else, 8 p.m.

FLX Live, 427 Exchange St., Geneva: Saturday — Night Train Dance Party, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Geneseo Riviera, 4 Center St., Geneseo: Saturday — Rex & The Rockabilly Kings (plus screening of "200 Cadillacs" documentary), 7-9 p.m.

Golden Link at Rochester Christian Reformed Church, 2750 Atlantic Ave., Penfield: Saturday — Sing-Around (with chili supper), 5 p.m., North by Crooked North (Dave North and Crooked North), 7:30-10 p.m.

Greenhouse Café, 2271 E. Main St., Rochester: Friday — Bob White & Company, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dave Whitman, 7-9 p.m.

Hollerhorn Distilling, 8443 Spirit Run: Saturday — Aaron Lipp & The Slacktones, 8-11 p.m.; Sunday — Mt. Pleasant String Band, Aaron Lipp and The Henrie Brothers, 4-6:30 p.m.

Honeoye Boat House Grille, 5226 East Lake Road, Honeoye: Sunday — Teagan Ward, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Johnny's, 1382 Culver Road, Rochester: Friday — Tom Willett (of Jumbo Shrimp), 5:30 p.m., Hanna and the Blue Hearts, 9 p.m.; Saturday — Bill Schmidt and the Blues Masters, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Traditional Irish Music Sessions, 4 p.m.

José & Willy's, 20 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Saturday — Gemini, 8 p.m.

Little Theatre, 240 East Ave., Rochester: Friday — Trio East, 8 p.m.; Saturday — Connie Deming, 8 p.m.; Sunday — Alex Northrup and Jon Lewis, 7 p.m.

Lobby Craft Eatery, 3530 East Lake Road, Canandaigua: Saturday — Jimmy Jam Duo, 7-10 p.m.

Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point, Henrietta: Friday — Bob Marley Birthday Bash featuring Noble Vibes, 9 p.m.; Saturday — Sim Redmond Band, 8 p.m.; Sunday — The Cool Club and The Lipker Sisters, 6-8:30 p.m.

Mendon 64, 1369 Pittsford Mendon Road, Mendon: Friday — Andy Calabrese and Chet Catallo, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Hanna PK, 7 p.m.

Montage Music Hall, 55 Chestnut St., Rochester: Friday — Neil Giraldo, with Derek St. Holmes, 7 p.m.; Saturday — Dying Fetus, 7 p.m.

Mulconry's, 17 E. Liftbridge Lane, Fairport: Saturday — Jumbo Shrimp, 8 p.m. to midnight.

New Hall Diner, 4856 Route 14A, Hall: Saturday — Meyer & McGuire, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nick's Chophouse, 5 Beeman St., Canandaigua: Friday — Claudia Hoyser, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Saturday — Endless Mountain Derelicks, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Noble Shepherd Brewery, 7853 Route 20A, Bristol: Friday — Aaron Lipp, 6-8 p.m.; Saturday — Amanda Ashley, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

NY Kitchen, 800 S. Main St., Canandaigua: Friday — Dos Locos, 6-9 p.m.

Peacemaker Brewing Co., 20 Pleasant St., Canandaigua: Friday — Tennessee Lights, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Rachel Beverly, 6-9 p.m.

Prosecco, 1550 Route 332, Farmington: Friday — James Draudt, 8-11 p.m.

Rabbit Room at The Lower Mill, 61 N Main St., Honeoye Falls: Friday — Stringplicity, 6-9 p.m.; Saturday — Freedom Trio, 7 p.m.

Ramada Lakefront, 41 Lake Front Drive, Geneva: Saturday — Greg Wachlea, 8-11 p.m.

Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood St. (off East Avenue), Rochester: Friday — Dino Kay, 4-7 p.m., Overhand Sam and the Bad Weapons, Shana Falana, Buffalo Sex Change, 6 p.m.

ReInvention Brewing Co., 9 N. Main St., Manchester: Saturday — Old World Ramblers, 5-8 p.m.

Remedy at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack, 5857 Route 96, Farmington: Friday — Alussa Trahan, 8 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — Me & The Boyz, 8 p.m. to midnight.

Roots Café, 197 N. Main St., Naples: Friday — The Brothers Blue, 8:30 p.m.

Sticky Lips, 830 Jefferson Road, Henrietta: Friday — The Coupe De'Villes, 8:45 p.m.; Sunday — Gospel Brunch, 9 p.m.

Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Ave., Rochester: Friday — House of Zeppelin (Led Zeppelin tribute), 8 p.m.; Saturday — Dirty Blanket, 8 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 169 Lakeshore Drive, Canandaigua: Friday — C&L Railroad, 6-11 p.m.; Sunday — Craig Snyder & Friends, 3-6 p.m.

Twisted Rail, 108 Main St., Macedon: Saturday — Shari Ratka, 6-9 p.m.