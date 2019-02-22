Local nonprofits whose programs improve the health and wellness of the community within the UR Medicine Thompson Health service area are encouraged to apply for Mary Clark Thompson community health grants, offered by the F.F. Thompson Foundation.

Mary Clark Thompson’s spirit of community-minded philanthropy was the motivation behind the community health grants, with applications accepted annually on April 15.

These grants enable the Foundation to invest in projects and organizations benefiting the health of the community. Grants awarded through an application process range from $500 to $2,500.

Call 585-396-6155 or visit bit.ly/2DA7GG4 for information.