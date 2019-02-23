Jason E. Cato, 45, was awaiting sentencing on drug-sale charges at the time of his arrest, according to Ontario County sheriff's deputies.

GENEVA — A man awaiting sentencing on drug charges was arrested Thursday after he sold crack cocaine, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

Jason E. Cato, 45, of 10 Goodman St., Geneva, was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony, deputies said.

Cato was out on bail at the time of his arrest in the city of Geneva. He had pleaded guilty in January to two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, deputies said.

Cato was taken to Ontario County Jail without bail.

The arrest comes as a result of an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Canandaigua and Geneva police departments.