LYONS — A Rochester man is facing two felony assault charges after he allegedly injured a corrections officer at the Wayne County Jail on Feb. 14, according to Wayne County sheriff’s deputies.

Dayarvis L. Yarborough, 20, of 738 Brown St., was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree assault, which are class D felonies, deputies said.

Yarborough hit the officer in the face with a handcuff, deputies said.

Yarborough was jailed again on $2,500 bail or $5,000 bond. Yarborough is to reappear in Lyons Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.