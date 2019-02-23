Think safety before hitting the snowy, icy slopes and trails

The winter season for many is a time to get outside and enjoy winter spots. From skiing, snowshoeing and ice skating to snowmobiling and tubing, there are endless ways to enjoy the wintry weather. However, many fun outdoor winter recreational activities also have the potential to be dangerous.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 222,000 people suffer injuries every year from outdoor winter sports, such as fractures, sprains, concussions and dislocations.

To keep a fun day in the snow from turning serious, think safety first. Whether you’re enjoying the slopes, hitting the trails or just playing in your backyard, here are tips to remember as you head outside.

Skiing or snowboarding

Skiing and snowboarding can be physically demanding activities. Before you venture out for the day, take 15 minutes to stretch and loosen up your muscles. As you age, stretching becomes even more critical. Since skiing and snowboarding can be all-day activities, listen to your body and know when it’s time to take a rest.

When skiing or snowboarding, wearing a helmet is a must. With steep slopes and fast speeds, accidents can happen.

A helmet will protect you from serious head injuries. Snowboarders should also wear wrist guards for added support. Often when snowboarders fall, they brace themselves with their wrists, which can cause injury.

Snowmobiling

Similar to skiing and snowboarding, wearing a helmet when snowmobiling is also a must. Without a helmet, an accident could turn deadly.

Always inform friends and family where you’ll be snowmobiling before heading out so that if an accident does happen, help will be able to locate you. It’s best to snowmobile in areas you’re familiar with to avoid crashes.

Since snowmobiles are motorized vehicles, drinking before or during snowmobiling is prohibited and extremely dangerous. In addition, don’t use any other mood-altering substances and avoid caffeinated beverages.

Sledding

Sledding is a fun activity the whole family can enjoy.

However, when choosing your sledding location remember that sleds do not always go where you intend. Scan the area for trees, roads, parked cars and other obstacles that a sled could run into and remind children that it’s better to fall off the sled than run into something. If you’re sledding in a new location, begin at a lower point and gradually climb higher as you feel more comfortable with the terrain. Finally, always go down feet first in a seated position on a sled.

All activities

No matter what activity you choose, dressing for the weather is extremely important.

To avoid frostbite and hypothermia, cover all exposed skin by wearing warm socks, gloves, hats and a scarf. Frostbite most often affects the nose, cheeks, chin, fingers and toes, so pay extra attention to these areas. In addition, it’s always a good idea to have your outermost layer be waterproof to keep you dry. Being out in the cold with all these extra layers will make you tired, so pay attention to fatigue.

Any time after enjoying winter recreation, we recommend resting, eating and hydrating in a warm, dry environment.

About this series

Matt Sproul is chief of Canandaigua Emergency Squad (CES), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit unit that receives no tax-based support. CES responds to more than 5,000 calls per year serving the towns of Canandaigua, Hopewell, Gorham and East Bloomfield and the village of Bloomfield. East Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance is a division of CES. For more information, go to canandaiguaes.org. If you have questions or want to get involved, send emails to info@canandaigues.org.