Gusts up to 70 mph may cause power outages, minor property damage and make driving hazardous in some areas. Closings and delays found here.

The National Weather Service issues high wind warning for Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Lewis and Wyoming counties. The warning runs through late Monday morning.

LIVE link to closings and delays in our area and surrounding areas from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team

* WINDS...West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts will bring down trees and powerlines and result in numerous power outages. Shallow rootedpines will be particularly vulnerable. Minor property damageis also possible, especially to roofs and siding. Travel inhigh profile vehicles will be very difficult at times. Recommended actions High winds of 58 mph or greater will make driving difficult andwill result in property damage, including downed trees and powerlines. Numerous power outages are expected. Home owners shouldsecure loose objects.