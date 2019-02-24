Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Dean's list

Howie Barnes, Brandon Bogner, Trevon Drummond, Brooke Foster, Austin Goodwin, Alexandra Hayes-Rossiter, Jordan Jaeger, E. Maria Sabik, Kevin Schutt, Adam Spindler, Aleksandra Sprague, Derek Swarthout and Katilynn White, of Macedon; Naomi Hannig, Corey Hurley, Alexander Kean, Makenzie Kommer, Jessica Lioudis, Masako Moyer and Tyler Pauly, of Palmyra; and Nate Baker, Laura Branch, Anthony Casinelli, Matthew Clements, Owen Flynn, Luis Angel Gutierrez Galaviz, Lily Garnaat, Sydney Haines, Justine Higgins, Nicolette Kulakowski, Brenna Marine, Linsey McConnell, Evan Millspaugh, Cassie Robinson, Matthew Roeder, Ben Sentiff and Emily Wesson, of Victor, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the Rochester Institute of Technology. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.4 GPA.

Jack Callahan, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Bryant University in Rhode Island.

Mallorey FitzGerald, of Geneva, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Dickinson College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.7 GPA. FitzGerald majors in international studies.

Kelly Gibson, Brenna Allen, Daniel Barnett, Cameron Demott and Moriah Kunes, of Canandaigua; Prashanta Augustine and Sophia Turbide, of Geneva; Ian Krager, of Manchester; Jordan Hurlbut, Luke Nau and Tallis Polashenski, of Palmyra; Andreanna Bowers, of Springwater; and Payton Elliott, Aidan Goldfarb, Audrey Goldfarb, Joseph Loffredo, Summer Mills and Alyssa Nelson, of Victor, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at the University of Rochester.

Katie Petix, of Bloomfield; Joshua Bellis, Cassie Collea, Victoria Elia, Sarah Hughston, Madison Miller, Mallory Thomas and Emily Wallace, of Canandaigua; Lindsey Anderson, of Clifton Springs; Samantha Benwitz, Zachary Bills, Kathryn Fortunato, Ashley Lacognato, Danielle Pietropaolo and Alexandra Wagner, of Farmington; Sean Britton-Milligan and Heather Smith, of Geneva; Ellie Gorall, of Honeoye; Avril King, Emma Lincoln and Abigail Price, of Naples; Lydia Champagne, Natalie Hansen, Melanie McBride, Jonathan Morrison, Stephanie Rawa, Mary Reid, Dominic Vassallo and Hannah Vanderbilt, of Macedon; Jane McGowan, of Palmyra; Olivia Miller and Natalie Sacchitella, of Springwater; and Grace Condon, Victoria Ivanova, Kiara Owen, Melissa Poppenberg, Braelin Scott and Sienna Sulecki, of Victor, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at SUNY Fredonia. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.

Catherine Tobin, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan. To be eligible, students must complete at least 12 hours and earn a 3.4 GPA.

Scholarships

Brian Beyer and Nicole Parkison, of Canandaigua; Carolyn Camp, of Farmington; and Nathan Belcher, of Phelps, recently received scholarships to attend Alfred State.