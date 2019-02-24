The man was rescued from the ice near Canandaigua City Pier after trying to rescue a dog that had fallen into the water.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC)- A man and a dog were both rescued from icy waters in Canandaigua on Sunday.

According to the IAFF2098 Professional Firefighters union that represents firefighters in Canandaigua, the man was rescued from the ice near Canandaigua City Pier around 4:17 p.m.. The man had been trying rescue a dog that had fallen into the water.

Thankfully, both man and dog were rescued. The man was transported from the scene in an ambulance, and his identity and condition remain unknown. The dog was returned home by a member of the Canandaigua Fire Department.