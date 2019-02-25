The 42nd annual Tops Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off at 12:30 p.m. on March 16 at the corner of East Avenue and Alexander Street.

Organizers will announce this year’s honorees and theme during a press conference at 2 p.m. on March 13 at Rochester City Hall, 30 Church St..

The nine honorees are the Rochester Police Department, Daystar Kids, Mark Dowdell, Dermot Loughran, Salvatore Fantauzzo, Eamon O’Cuiv, Muriel Davenport and Jack Nolan, and Jessica Opett.

Over 130 entries, 4,000 marchers, 15 bands from the state and Canada, and seven dance schools will travel along the parade route to Main Street and continue until Fitzhugh Street. The annual event, started by the Ancient Order of the Hibernians, draws over 100,000 spectators annually.

Visit rochesterparade.com for information.