There has been a lot of media coverage lately about a new book by Jill Schlesinger, a CBS News financial analyst. I have not read “Dumb Things Smart People Do with Their Money,” but I probably will eventually. As a result, I don’t know her list of dumb mistakes, but I have seen plenty in my days, in and around the Bankruptcy Court. When my wife heard a piece on the subject of the new book, she said that I should include my top mistakes in my next column, so here we go, in no particular order. You will recognize many of them, if you are a regular reader of many of the last 270 columns.

1. So many Americans have brought into, and have even embraced, one of the greatest marketing campaigns in history. It transformed the credit industry, and it totally changed the way we think about debt and affordability. What is it — if you can make the monthly payments, you can “afford” it. It transformed our thinking about affordability from a balance sheet mentality — if you had the money and could afford it after your debts were paid and your necessary savings were funded — to a cash flow mentality.

Now, if you have the cash flow to make the payments, even if you are deeply in debt, and even if you have to borrow more to make the payments, you can “afford” it. That change in mentality allows us to think that we can afford that car with a seven-year car loan, even if we owe more than it is worth long before we pay it off, and that we can also afford those things we buy with that credit card debt, because we can make the minimum payments, and so much more. It also has made debt "OK.” The reality, when it comes to debt, is that it is about the interest rate and the term of the loan. Only then do you know how much more you are actually paying, and whether you really can “afford” it.

2. So many Americans go into consumer debt for wants, wishes, luxuries and conveniences for two principal non-financially sound reasons. First, in our hyper consumer, entitlement society, advertisers and marketers have effectively convinced too many Americans that they are in fact “needs.” Second, in our increasingly peer-pressure, social media connected society, people feel that they must keep up.

That consumer debt, because of the interest costs, means that not only do they pay more for all of those things, but they are often not able to meet their other important financial goals, like saving for retirement and emergencies earlier, or, in some cases, ever.

When you hear people every week in a Bankruptcy Court explain what they did or purchased with their credit card debt, you soon realize that for so many Americans, the lines between needs and wants, wishes, luxuries and conveniences have become totally blurred. Dining out, expensive “experience” vacations, amazingly expensive sneakers, getting your nails done, $12 martinis — there is a growing list of things that we feel entitled to, that we have “earned,” even if we have to go into debt for them.

3. Too many Americans do financial things for their children and grandchildren, when they really can’t afford them. It may mean that they go into debt themselves, and have to pay interest costs that they really can’t afford, or they jeopardize their retirement with dignity, by not adequately funding their retirement accounts. It may also mean that they borrow money from their retirement accounts or against the equity in their home, which may negatively impact their long-term finances.

The list of these things is almost infinite in our society, from paying too much for college, to expensive camps and vacations, and to helping with financial and debt problems. It would be one thing if those parents and grandparents could just make a few sacrifices and afford those helpful things, but it is different when it results in their own financial problems.

4. Too many Americans have made mistakes with student loan debt, which now exceed $4 trillion. The mistakes include borrowing too much for the job or career that is likely to result from the underlying education. They also include borrowing more than absolutely necessary, and using the extra money for lifestyle, rather than just tuition and room and board, or the equivalent. In addition, they include not managing the loans well, because they don’t fully understand the terms of the loans, like due dates, non-dischargeability in bankruptcy, defaults, deferments, and consolidations, and they are negatively impacted by that lack of knowledge and proper management. Finally, they include not making the sacrifices necessary to aggressively pay them off when it is possible, so that debt won’t negatively impact their future career and lifestyle choices, like buying a home, or having children.

5. Too many Americans don’t save enough for things like emergencies, a job loss, anticipated expenses, a retirement with dignity, children’s education, future healthcare costs, and the ever increasing costs of living, including taxes. So many financial problems could have been avoided if people just lived below their means, and saved. As I have said, financial advisors used to say to live within your means, but it has become clear that that was not interpreted as having a significant savings component in your budget for the above mentioned things, and then living on the rest, while also avoiding unnecessary consumer debt like credit card debt.

We have talked a lot in this column about saving, and the many frightening statistics about people not saving, so I won’t say any more, except to say that, for most of us, it’s really hard to save too much.

In the next column I will include a few more of my top consumer personal finance mistakes, and I will do some

research on the mistakes that other financial writers have talked about, including some investing mistakes, which I don’t write about, since I am not qualified in that expertise.

John Ninfo is a retired bankruptcy judge and the founder of the National CARE Financial Literacy Program. Find his previous weekly columns at http://www.mpnnow.com/search?text=Ninfo or at http://www.monroecopost.com/search?text=Ninfo.