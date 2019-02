Red Jacket Community Library, 1506 state Route 21, Shortsville, will collaborate with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County to offer Starting Seeds Indoors from 6 to 7 p.m. March 5.

Master Gardener Stacey VanDenburgh will share how this method allows gardeners to grow varieties that are not available at local garden centers or greenhouses. Participants will plant seeds to take home during the free workshop.

Registration is required. Call 585-289-3559 for information.