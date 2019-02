The Seniors and Lawmen Together Council will host a talk on financial safety at 11:30 a.m. March 19 at Ferris Hills at West Lake, 1 Ferris Hills Drive, Canandaigua.

Art Mason, director of the elder abuse prevention program at Lifespan of Greater Rochester, will present “Don’t Be a Victim of Financial Crimes: Ensure Your Financial Safety.”

Visit bit.ly/2xDMh8C for information.