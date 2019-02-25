The Palmyra chapter of the Savvy Women’s Alliance recently launched to connect women to the environmental health movement, with the goal of encouraging citizens to call for safe food and products free from toxic chemicals.

The organization uses online social forums and in-person chapters to spread information. It is designed for women wanting to learn alongside others; those with breast cancer or fertility problems, or whose children have inexplicable health problems; and women looking for what is safe to use in their homes.

Visit savvywomensalliance.org for information.