SWBR recently promoted Mark Kluczynski to principal, and Diana Kalvitis-Pannone, Matthew Lupiani, Donald Pannone and David Phelps to senior associates.

Principals serve as the firm’s senior leadership team, responsible for client relationships, business objectives, strategic vision and overall growth. Senior associates support all aspects of client service and project management.

Kluczynski, who joined the firm in 1993, serves on the board of directors and has managed the structural engineering group since 2000. As a structural engineer, he contributed to projects for clients such as Rochester Institute of Technology, the University of Rochester, Rochester City School District, DePaul, PathStone Corp., Providence Housing, Evergreen Health, Fairport Public Library and Monroe County.

“Our structural team has grown significantly with Mark’s leadership,” President Tom Gears said. “He has developed a talented, entrepreneurial group of creative engineers who are integral to our mission, positively impacting people’s lives through meaningful design.”

Kluczynski received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University at Buffalo. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Structural Engineering Institute and American Institute of Steel Construction.

Kalvitis-Pannone joined SWBR in 1987 and leads the interior design department. She works on projects for K-12 and higher education, senior living, libraries, theaters, churches, retail establishments, and industrial facilities. She earned a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Syracuse University.

Lupiani, who joined the firm in 2011, designs and manages all project types, with a particular focus on K-12, higher education, housing, industrial and restaurant clients. He has an Associate in Applied Science in architectural engineering technology from Alfred State, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture from Tulane University in New Orleans.

Pannone joined SWBR in 1985. A leader in the firm’s workplace studio, he is an expert in all aspects of design for advanced manufacturing, clean technology industry, laboratories, optics and retail projects. He attended Monroe Community College and is an associate member of the American Institute of Architects.

Phelps managed large, complex projects for K-12 school districts in the state, including Victor, Bloomfield and Tri-Valley. He has a bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from Alfred State and recently earned his certification as a state code enforcement officer.