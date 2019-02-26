Applications for the 40th annual Wayne County Fair Royalty Pageant are available at Wayne County High School and Middle School offices, the Wayne County 4-H office and online. All applications must be returned by March 23.

Wayne County residents or 4-H members ages 12-18 as of Aug. 1 are eligible to compete for the title of Wayne County Fair queen or princess. The pageant is set for April 26 at Marion High School.

The queen, princess and court will reign over the 164th annual Wayne County Fair on Aug. 12-17 in Palmyra, and make public appearances. Visit waynecountyfair.org for information.