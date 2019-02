Thompson Health’s First Time Around Group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 12 in the OB Classroom at UR Medicine Thompson Hospital, 350 Parrish St., Canandaigua.

The monthly support gathering for first-time mothers and their babies offers social and educational opportunities. This month’s topic is “Baby Carrier Options for On-the-Go Moms.”

Carrie Hartman and Courtney Phillips will answer questions about breastfeeding and parenting.

Call 585-396-6497 for information.