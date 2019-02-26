The men’s team from Victors Gymnastics in Greece competed in the 2019 Rochester Classic, hosted by the Rochester Gymnastics Academy in Gates.

Dylan Brick, of Greece, placed first on still rings; second on pommel horse, vault and all-around; and third on horizontal bar in the 8-year-old Division 1 of men’s Level 4.

In the 10-year-old Division 1, Caleb Smyka, of Greece, placed third on horizontal bar.

Liam Brick, of Greece, placed first on vault and parallel bars, second all-around, and third on pommel horse, still rings and horizontal bar in the 10-year-old Division 1 of men’s Level 5.

In the 11-year-old Division 1, Jakob Veneron, of Greece, placed third on parallel bars and horizontal bar. Aiden French, of Hilton, placed third on still rings. Tyler Jackson, of Greece, placed third on vault.

Ben Ouriel, of Greece, placed second on floor exercise in Division 1 of men’s Level 7.