Polite Ink. Sketch & Improv will present “Gatsby the Great” at 7 p.m. April 6 at the Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington.

The 1920s-themed show will include hors d’oeuvres and a wine tasting. Tickets cost $10 in advance, $15 at the door, and $8 for seniors and students.

Visit politeink.com for information.