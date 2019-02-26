The national emergency conjured up out of whole cloth by President Trump is his biggest scam yet. That is saying something, given a lifetime devoted to snookering, stiffing and swindling virtually everyone with whom he has ever come in contact.

There are currently 31 other national emergencies still in effect. Three were declared by Trump and 28 by prior presidents to deal with legitimate crisis situations: the Iranian hostage crisis, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, blocking enemy property in the U.S., addressing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, prohibiting transactions with terrorists and drug traffickers, barring exports to nations that abuse human rights like Syria, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. You get the drift. The consistent history of declarations of national emergencies is that they are invoked to deal with real, deadly serious crisis situations. Even Trump’s three other emergency declarations were consistent with this history.

Not this time. The phantom crisis Trump manufactured on our southern border designed to justify this declaration is the first and only national emergency since the enactment of the National Emergencies Act of 1976 to be based on outright lies. It is also the first one that directly contradicts the will and constitutional appropriations authority of Congress expressed in the funding bill that Trump signed the same day as his emergency declaration. Moreover, in his rambling Rose Garden announcement, Trump spent 15 minutes on other topics before saying anything about the emergency declaration, thus underscoring its non-emergency nature. What he did say — “I did not have to do this” — belied the need for the declaration. By contradicting the necessity for the emergency he had just declared, he gave his opponents additional ammunition for their court challenges to his unconstitutional power grab.

Congress conferred broad, undefined powers on the president in the NEA, but reserved the right to terminate an emergency via a joint resolution. The resolution would then have to be signed by the president to end the emergency. If he vetoes it, it would require a two-thirds majority of both houses of Congress to override. While it is highly unlikely that a Senate controlled by supine Trump bootlickers-minus-backbones would defy a president they fear so much, the Democrats are proceeding with such a resolution and forcing the Trumplicans to go on record in support of this abuse of power. That will be remembered come November 2020.

In addition to the termination resolution, Congress should immediately amend the NEA to put some limits on its scope.

Trump is right about one thing: there is a border crisis. It is a humanitarian one created by his own policies separating children from their parents (which continues despite a court order) and slowing the asylum hearing process to a purposeful crawl.

Trump’s emergency, however, is based on bogus information refuted by his own government’s studies and statistics. His Department of Homeland Security says that more than 80 percent of drugs come in at ports of entry and not over un-walled border areas. Apprehensions of illegal aliens at the border are down more than 75 percent from their peak and are at a 40-year low. His State Department says that no terrorists have been apprehended at the southern border. His Justice Department says that gangs do not come across the border; they are homegrown in the U.S. His FBI says that undocumented aliens commit fewer crimes than U.S. citizens. The list goes on.

No prior national emergency declaration has ever been grounded on falsehoods or a contrived crisis that does not exist. All of this is fodder for the multiple court challenges to Trump’s latest assault on the Constitution’s bedrock principles of separation of powers and checks and balances.

It will also be interesting to hear how Trump squares taking military construction money away from alleviating the terrible conditions rampant in the military housing community — mold, rats, leaks — with his oft-professed “love for the military.”

If Trump gets away with this latest abuse, the dangerous precedent established will only partially be fear of what a Democratic president might do. The bigger concern will be what Trump himself might do next.

Canandaigua Academy graduate Richard Hermann is a law professor, legal blogger, author of seven books and part-time resident of the Finger Lakes.