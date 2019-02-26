When health care providers and organizations connect to the Rochester Regional Health Information Organization, they gain a more complete picture of a patient’s health.

The result is fewer hospitalizations: 55 percent of people are less likely to be readmitted to a hospital within 30 days, and 30 percent are less likely to be admitted to the hospital after visiting the emergency department.

Impacts such as these are highlighted in the 2018 annual report, which focuses on new developments, including RHIO’s Patient Care Network tool. PCN allows users of its clinical query portal, Explore, to see a single-screen chronology of a patient’s clinical encounters with health care providers from across the Rochester RHIO region. This digital visualization provides a concise, ordered view of utilized facilities, encounter types, frequency, dates and diagnosis information.

“Over the last 12 years, Rochester RHIO has evolved to become an essential part of the health care ecosystem” said Jill Eisenstein, president and CEO. “We take to heart the unique and ever-changing needs of our region.”

The report notes that regional usage of critical notifications increased in 2018, helping health care professionals intervene to minimize hospital admissions. RHIO enabled sharing of alerts with seven health information exchanges across the state through the Statewide Health Information Network for New York.

The annual report is formatted as a series of postcards written by the RHIO team. Visit rochesterrhio.org for information.