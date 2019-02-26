Elijah Jenkins, 38, of Lyons, and Amber Miller, 40, or Rose, are facing multiple charges, deputies say

LYONS — Two people have been arrested after Wayne County sheriff's deputies said they kidnapped a woman and forced her to sign over her truck to them.

Elijah Jenkins, 38, of Lyons, and Amber Miller, 40, of Rose, are facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and grand larceny.

Investigators said Jenkins and Miller held the victim against her will for three days until she agreed to sign over the title of her truck. Jenkins allegedly threatened the victim with a pistol, and then stole the title and the truck, deputies said.

Both suspects are being held in the Wayne County Jail. A restraining order has been issued on behalf of the victim.