The Sleep Solutions Support Group will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 13 at the Thompson Health Sleep Disorders Center, 229 Parrish St., Canandaigua.

The free group provides education, support and tools that help individuals manage their sleep apnea. Attendees can share their experiences and ask questions in a confidential environment.

Call 585-396-6483 for information.