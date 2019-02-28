Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Andrew Crean, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 president’s list at Western New England University in Maine. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.8 GPA. Crean majors in finance.

Christian Johnson, of Canandaigua, was named most outstanding field athlete at the 2019 SUNYAC Track Championships. He placed second overall in the shot put and third overall in the weight throw. Johnson, a Victor Senior High School graduate, attends the College at Brockport.

Benjamin Maxwell, of Victor, enrolled for the spring 2019 semester at Fort Lewis College in Colorado. Maxwell majors in business administration.

Rachel Olin, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Olin majors in biology.

Paige Phillips, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania. To be eligible, students must complete at least 14 credit hours and earn a minimum 3.6 GPA. Phillips majors in actuarial science.

Colt Salsburg, of Victor, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at SUNY Cortland. Salsburg, a business economics major with a minor in computer science, plans to graduate this spring and deploy with the U.S. Marine Corps.