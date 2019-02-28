A county committee hears from the Ontario County Humane Society, but not its critics, following a dust-up

Critics of Ontario County Humane Society did not get a voice Wednesday at a meeting of a county committee overseeing the organization.

Humane Society critic Sara Bitting, who co-authored an analysis alleging numerous inadequacies in a comparison with neighboring humane societies, asked to speak after a presentation by Humane Society board member Kurt Koczent at the county Government Operations and Insurance Committee's meeting. The committee chairman, Manchester Town Supervisor Jeff Gallahan said “no.”

Committee member Canandaigua City Supervisor David Baker asked that Bitting and others outside the committee with concerns be put on the schedule to speak at a future time.

Koczent presented an annual report covering programs and services, as well as financial information for The Ontario County Humane Society and its Happy Tails Animal Shelter. He noted improvement plans for 2019, which he said were in the works prior to the recent criticism.

Established in 1989, the humane society is a nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer Board of Directors. The county contracts with the humane society to provide dog control services and rabies clinics.

The committee meeting drew a crowd including many Humane Society board members and employees. In addition to fielding criticism — that led to a letter signed by the entire Geneva City Council, later retracted by certain council members — the organization is looking for a new director and shelter manager following the recent resignations of director Bill McGuigan and shelter operations director Linda Albanese.

Longtime Humane Society director Ed McGuigan, who preceded Bill McGuigan, was on the board of directors. When asked about Ed McGuigan, Koczent said Wednesday Ed McGuigan has just resigned from the board. Koczent would not comment further on any of the resignations.

Canandaigua City Council member Renée Sutton, who attended the meeting, said afterwards she was glad for the presentation and also for the questions raised about the Humane Society.

“They have good plans but there are still concerns,” she said.

The Humane Society received nearly $468,000 from Ontario County taxpayers through municipal contribution in 2018. Sutton pointed out that is in addition to the cost of upkeep for the shelter building in Hopewell and expenses related to vehicles, fuel costs and other considerations.

Koczent said Wednesday’s report to the committee and improvement plans for 2019 have been in the works for awhile and before the recent criticism.

Bitting, who is a volunteer with The Colony Caregivers, a nonprofit for feral, stray and abandoned cats, emphasizes she is a concerned citizen who has been trying to get the attention of county officials and the Humane Society board since 2016 but has been put off.

Koczent said people can expect to see an updated website that includes additional information including a list of board members and other pertinent information. He said the organization had for years given county officials an annual report presentation, though had not done so in recent years and would continue to going forward.