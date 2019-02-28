The Pet Adoption Network reminds the community to prevent millions of kittens that are born every spring without the hope of finding a home by spaying and neutering their cats.
Call Rochester Animal Services at (585) 428-7274 or Lollipop Farm at (585) 223-1330 for low-cost spay/neuter services.
Pet Adoption Network: Spay/Neuter Awareness Month
