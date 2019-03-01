A few weeks ago, I took you on a 1950s tour of the south side of the 100 block of East Commercial Street. This time we are going to walk back up the north side from Madison Street to Main Street.

Across the street from where we left last time was Hoselton Chevrolet. It is the oldest family owned Chevy dealer in New York state. In the early 1960s they moved to their current location on Fairport Road. Their business complex went from a small building to one of the largest in Monroe County.

Next door was Carmen’s All-American Café. Back in the days of the Go-Go girls this was a very popular place.

Moving along, next was Despatch Motors. They started out as a Kaiser/Fraser Dealer after World War II and later sold Hudson automobiles. Those nameplates are long gone but not forgotten by the older residents of the village.

Then there was a little print shop run by Linn Tuttle. He published one of the early papers on the village called the “East Rochester Realities.” In earlier days, the building also housed the Western Union Telegraph Co. and the Case Coal Co. offices. Most of the younger people do not remember when coal was the main source of heat in the cold weather.

Next was the Parkside Dairy. The bottles were labeled “Your Modern Milkmaid” The name was derived by the companies early start on Wilson Avenue above Eyer Park. At that time the milk was delivered by horse and wagon. Ray Worthing’s farm on Lincoln Road was one of their raw milk suppliers. In the ’50s they had a large fleet of modern trucks especially designed to deliver milk.

Johnny Quinzi’s and later Bob Bach’s Cocktail Lounge and Bowling Alley was next to the Dairy. The building was an early Studebaker Auto Agency and before that a blacksmith shop.

An empty lot was next to them. An empty lot is a rarity now days in the village, but back in the early 1950’s many were still around. Andrews Sport Shop was next in line operated by Phil Andrews and later by Carmen Syracuse, one of the local policemen at the time.

The next building housed Tito Martino’s shoe repair shop. With John Gueli’s Barber shop next door. On the Corner was Carl Rinaldo’s Texaco Gas Station. Remember Milton Berle and his “We’re the Men from Texaco” ads.

All of these businesses mentioned above were torn down for the Urban Renewal Project in the early 1970s.